Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the November 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADRNY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.95. 250,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,904. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.