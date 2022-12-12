Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.26 billion-$19.26 billion.

Kubota Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kubota stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. Kubota has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

