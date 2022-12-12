Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.26 billion-$19.26 billion.
Kubota Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Kubota stock opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. Kubota has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $119.53.
