Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.87. Approximately 7,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 616,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares in the company, valued at $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,783,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

