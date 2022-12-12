Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,106 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Kyndryl worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter bought 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 152,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE:KD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.72. 6,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,266. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.