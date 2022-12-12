L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIQUY. Barclays reduced their price target on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($172.63) to €163.00 ($171.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L’Air Liquide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($151.58) to €148.00 ($155.79) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L’Air Liquide from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.89.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $28.62 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About L’Air Liquide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 12.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.