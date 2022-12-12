Lake Street Capital Trims Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price to $23.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Domo Trading Up 17.9 %
NASDAQ DOMO opened at $17.56 on Friday. Domo has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $601.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domo by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Domo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Domo by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 6.9% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
