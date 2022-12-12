Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LRCDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock remained flat at $24.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

