Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$43.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.09.

Shares of TSE:LB traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$33.49. 151,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,891. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.12. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$45.29.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

