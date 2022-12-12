Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 87.5% in November

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leatt Price Performance

Shares of LEAT stock remained flat at $19.90 during trading on Monday. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.63. Leatt has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

