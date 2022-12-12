Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.65% of Bank of America worth $1,633,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BAC opened at $32.40 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $259.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.