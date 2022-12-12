Legal & General Group Plc Buys 337,651 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.61% of Philip Morris International worth $936,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $102.09 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.