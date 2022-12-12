Legal & General Group Plc Buys 374,472 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.79% of PepsiCo worth $1,812,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

