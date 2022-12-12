Legal & General Group Plc Buys 565,475 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,475 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.76% of Abbott Laboratories worth $1,439,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.51 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

