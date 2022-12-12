Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.28 Billion Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.65% of Broadcom worth $1,279,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $547.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

