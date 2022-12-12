Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,706 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,076,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 106,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,688,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $273.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.00. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.00 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.47.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

