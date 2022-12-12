Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,486,400 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.02% of Enbridge worth $861,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,908 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after buying an additional 5,598,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 46.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

