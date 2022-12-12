Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913,170 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.7% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,025,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 670,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $63.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $273.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

