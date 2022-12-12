Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,506,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 547,033 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $803,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

