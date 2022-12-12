Legend Biotech (LEGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ LEGN traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 428.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

