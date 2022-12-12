Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) PT Lowered to €93.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €95.00 ($100.00) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LGRDY. Oddo Bhf lowered Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €86.00 ($90.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Legrand from €97.00 ($102.11) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

