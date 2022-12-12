LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have commented on LC. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LC opened at $9.39 on Monday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $986.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $117,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

