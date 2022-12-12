LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2022

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LCGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research firms have commented on LC. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

LendingClub Stock Performance

LC opened at $9.39 on Monday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The company has a market cap of $986.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $117,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 251.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.