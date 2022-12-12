Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Lennox International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $257.59 on Wednesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $334.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.47 and its 200-day moving average is $233.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 143.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

