Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Up 238.9% in November

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 238.9% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 64.4 days.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.12. 641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. Leon’s Furniture has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.