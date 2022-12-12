LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 648,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

LHC Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $164.50. The stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.38.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.