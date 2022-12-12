LINK Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $972,359.83 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $23.44 or 0.00136510 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LINK has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. LINK has a market capitalization of $140.05 million and approximately $972,359.83 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

