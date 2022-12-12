Locus Chain Self Reported Market Cap Tops $53.42 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $53.42 million and approximately $990,377.83 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

