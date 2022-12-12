Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

LOW opened at $201.77 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.34. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

