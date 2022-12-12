Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Declares GBX 1.53 Dividend

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lowland Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

LWI traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 119.30 ($1.45). 331,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,471. Lowland Investment has a one year low of GBX 99.05 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 146 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £322.33 million and a PE ratio of 989.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.26.

Lowland Investment Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

