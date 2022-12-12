Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as 8.19 and last traded at 8.19. 605,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,798,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.68.

Specifically, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 24.71.

Lucid Group Trading Down 5.6 %

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 888.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,419,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

