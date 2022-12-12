Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUMO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Lumos Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
