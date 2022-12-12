Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MMP. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE MMP opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after purchasing an additional 631,171 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after purchasing an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 281,748 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

