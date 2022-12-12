MagnetGold (MTG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,224.00

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, MagnetGold has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $4,224.00 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00003147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

