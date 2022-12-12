MagnetGold One Day Volume Tops $162.80 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00003168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $162.80 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $909.32 or 0.05337228 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00508222 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,130.06 or 0.30110734 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

