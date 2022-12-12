Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$1.65

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOZ. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.86.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

TSE:MOZ traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.89. 852,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,059. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Marathon Gold

In other news, Director James Kitchener Gowans bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$199,804.54.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

