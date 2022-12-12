MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $1.84

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.92. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

MarketWise Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The newsletter publisher reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.27). MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $119.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 38,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,330.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Riaan Hodgson acquired 26,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $55,697.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,197.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 38,128 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,330.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 74.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in MarketWise by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,088 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $1,893,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

