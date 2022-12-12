Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Director Sells $490,446.00 in Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Masco Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MAS traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $49.66. 1,082,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,745. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

