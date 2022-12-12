Mask Network (MASK) Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $204.12 million and approximately $113.21 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00017581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $907.29 or 0.05330857 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00508212 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.91 or 0.30111812 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.