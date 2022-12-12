MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.65 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.05 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $463.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 68.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $217.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

