MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Short Interest Update

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
MAV Beauty Brands Trading Up 29.9 %
OTCMKTS MAVBF opened at $0.40 on Monday. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.
About MAV Beauty Brands
