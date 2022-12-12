MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Short Interest Update

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the November 15th total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

MAV Beauty Brands Trading Up 29.9 %

OTCMKTS MAVBF opened at $0.40 on Monday. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

