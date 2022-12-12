Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pi Financial downgraded shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$5.75 price target on the stock.
Maverix Metals Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$4.12 and a 12 month high of C$6.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$871.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.08.
Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Maverix Metals Increases Dividend
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.