Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pi Financial downgraded shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$5.75 price target on the stock.

Maverix Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE MMX opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$4.12 and a 12 month high of C$6.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$871.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.08.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Increases Dividend

About Maverix Metals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

