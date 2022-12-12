Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 million, a PE ratio of 86.20 and a beta of 0.82. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 13,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,915.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,493.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 878,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 39.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

