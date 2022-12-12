MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 626.1% in November

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 626.1% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MDM Permian Price Performance

MDM Permian stock opened at 0.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.04. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.25.

Get MDM Permian alerts:

About MDM Permian

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.