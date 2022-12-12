MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 626.1% in November

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 626.1% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MDM Permian Price Performance
MDM Permian stock opened at 0.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.04. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.25.
