Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 292,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.78% of Medtronic worth $933,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $78.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

