Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.12

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.12 and last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 1912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Featured Stories

