Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.12

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.12 and last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 1912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.45.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
