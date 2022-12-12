Metahero (HERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Metahero has a total market cap of $18.82 million and $1.75 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.01645555 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014151 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000553 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00033290 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.30 or 0.01755732 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

