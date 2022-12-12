MetaMUI Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $59.44 million and $101,929.45 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $902.02 or 0.05305105 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00508854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.34 or 0.30149842 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.