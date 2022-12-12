Metro (TSE:MRU) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.83

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$78.83 and last traded at C$78.22, with a volume of 21543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$78.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.44.
Metro Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Metro Dividend Announcement
About Metro
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
