Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.83

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$78.83 and last traded at C$78.22, with a volume of 21543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$76.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$73.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.12. The company has a market cap of C$18.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

