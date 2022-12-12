MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0213 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN)
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.