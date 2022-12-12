MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0213 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 21.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

