M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,977,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272,331 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.04% of HUTCHMED worth $90,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
